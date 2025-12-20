Sabres bring 4-game win streak into matchup against the Islanders

New York Islanders (19-13-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (15-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Saturday,…

New York Islanders (19-13-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (15-14-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -150, Islanders +126; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the New York Islanders as winners of four consecutive games.

Buffalo has gone 10-5-2 at home and 15-14-4 overall. The Sabres have a 14-3-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

New York is 19-13-3 overall and 9-6-1 in road games. The Islanders have an 8-3-0 record in games decided by a goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 17 goals and 13 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 19 goals and 12 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

