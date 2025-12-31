Rockets face the Nets, aim for 4th straight victory

Houston Rockets (20-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (10-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Thursday,…

Houston Rockets (20-10, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (10-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 4-12 at home. Brooklyn ranks ninth in the NBA allowing only 113.9 points per game while holding opponents to 48.3% shooting.

The Rockets are 10-8 in road games. Houston has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The Nets score 109.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 112.0 the Rockets give up. The Rockets score 6.6 more points per game (120.5) than the Nets allow (113.9).

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets defeated the Nets 137-109 in their last matchup on Oct. 28. Tari Eason led the Rockets with 22 points, and Terance Mann led the Nets with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is shooting 49.6% and averaging 25.8 points for the Nets. Egor Demin is averaging 7.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 47.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee).

Rockets: Alperen Sengun: day to day (calf), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.