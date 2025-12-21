Robertson scores 23rd goal, Oettinger gets 16th win as Stars top Leafs 5-1

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his first goal in 10 career games against Toronto, the last team he had…

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his first goal in 10 career games against Toronto, the last team he had not scored against, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for his 16th win as the Dallas Stars beat the Maple Leafs 5-1 on Sunday night.

Sam Steel’s score early in the third period was the winning goal for the Stars, who have won four consecutive games. Jamie Benn, Mavrik Bourque and Justin Hryckowian also scored for Dallas.

Scott Laughton scored for the Leafs, who head home following an 0-3-0 road trip, the last two losses in back-to-back games.

Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead late in the first period with his 23rd goal, tied for third in the league.

Oettinger is tied for the most goaltender wins in the NHL and earned his first assist this season on Bourque’s empty-net goal.

Dennis Hildeby stopped 16 shots for the Leafs, with No. 1 goalie Joseph Woll playing Saturday night in the 5-3 loss at Nashville.

Oettinger thwarted Toronto’s best early scoring chance midway through the first period after Auston Matthews poked the puck away from Thomas Harley just inside the Stars’ blue line and skated in alone. Matthews shot high glove side, and Oettinger made a swiping save.

The Leafs had three serious scoring threats in the closing seconds of the second period following another Stars turnover near their net. Oettinger stopped shots by Troy Stecher and Laughton from close range, and then Simon Benoit’s attempt was blocked by Harley.

It was Dallas’ first home win against Toronto since Jan. 31, 2017, snapping an 0-6-1 streak.

It was Robertson’s first win in six games in which his younger brother, Nick, has played for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto’s league-worst power play went 0 for 4, falling to 12 for 90 (13.3%).

Up next

Maple Leafs: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Stars: Take an NHL-best 13-2-4 road record to Detroit on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.