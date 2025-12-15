Reinhart’s 2 goals lead Panthers to 5-2 win over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored a shorthanded goal and a power play goal to lead the Florida Panthers…

Reinhart recorded his fourth career game with a shorthanded and power play goal in the same game, most in franchise history. Anton Lundell, Brad Marchand and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for Florida, which improved to 5-1-1 in the past seven games.

Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 26 saves.

J.J. Moser and Max Crozier scored for Tampa Bay. Brayden Point finished with a pair of assists. Jonas Johansson, making his seventh consecutive start in place of Andrei Vasilevskiy, made 19 saves.

Reinhart scored shorthanded 2:16 into the first period for Florida’s fourth shorthanded goal of the season. Reinhart passed Scott Mellanby on the play for sixth most points in franchise history.

The Panthers made it 2-0 at 3:48 moments after Yanni Gourde hit the crossbar on an open chance above the crease before Lundell finished off a 3-on-1 rush.

Marchand made it 3-0 at 11:48 of the second period before Reinhart notched a power play goal with 1:52 remaining.

DUCKS 4, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Cutter Gauthier scored the go-ahead goal six minutes into the third period and got his second on an empty-netter, Lukas Dostal stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced, and Anaheim beat New York to end a two-game losing streak.

Gauthier’s first goal with one second left on a power play came off a perfectly placed pass from rookie Beckett Sennecke. Igor Shesterkin barely had a chance to react.

Defenseman Jackson LaCombe scored Anaheim’s first goal shorthanded in the second period, putting home a rebound after Jacob Trouba sprung Ryan Poehling up the ice late in the Rangers’ 5-on-3 power play. Dostal was brilliant at the other end of the rink, at one point making a toe save on J.T. Miller and sliding over to deny Vladislav Gavrikov immediately after.

The Ducks got a goal in the final seconds from Pavel Mintyukov and celebrated with Trouba and veteran forward Chris Kreider, who returned to play at Madison Square Garden for the first time since the Rangers sent them to southern California in separate trades. Kreider and Trouba each waved to the crowd after tribute videos during timeouts in the first while fans applauded.

Matthew Robertson scored the only goal for the Rangers, who have lost 12 of 16 games at home. The shot from Robinson deflected off Frank Vatrano’s stick and popped into the air before going in off Dostal’s.

PREDATORS 5, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored his 12th career hat trick, leading Nashville to a victory over St. Louis.

Forsberg scored in the each of first two periods before adding an empty-net goal in the third with 3:51 remaining.

Michael Bunting and Reid Schaefer also scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros stopped 20 shots. Roman Josi and Ryan O’Reilly added two assists each.

Dalibor Dvorsky scored both goals for St. Louis. Joel Hofer finished with 21 saves for the Blues, who have lost three of their last four games.

Bunting scored on a wraparound from behind the net at 1:23 of the second period. Forsberg scored a power-play goal at 5:31, and Schaefer made it 4-1 with 1:15 remaining in the second.

SENATORS 3, JETS 2, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 2:11 into overtime and Ottawa beat Winnipeg.

Nick Cousins and Jake Sanderson also scored for the Senators, and Tim Stutzle had three assists. Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots in Ottawa’s third win in nine games.

Defensemen Neal Pionk and Logan Stanley scored for the Jets in their fourth loss in five games (1-3-1). Connor Hellebuyck finished with 28 saves.

In the extra period, Stutzle sent the puck across to Tkachuk, who put a one-timer past Hellebuyck for his second goal of the season.

Each team had seven shots on goal in a scoreless first period.

Cousins took a pass across the front of the net from Kurtis MacDermid, then sent a wrist shot that went over Hellebuyck’s right pad at 10:47 of the second to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead.

Pionk scored on a one-timer from the point straight at Ullmark just under five minutes later to tie it. Kyle Connor had an assist on the play, extending his point streak to nine games with four goals and nine assists.

Stanley gave the Jets a 2-1 lead with 1:25 left in the middle period for his sixth, surpassing the total of five goals the big defenseman had in his first five NHL seasons. Gabriel Vilardi had an assist, stretching his point streak to seven games.

STARS 4, KINGS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Matt Duchene and Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist each and Casey DeSmith tied a Dallas record with his 11th consecutive game earning points as the Stars rallied past Los Angeles.

Oskar Back scored his first NHL winning goal for the Stars, who are second in the overall standings and avoided their first three-game losing streak since mid-October.

DeSmith made 27 saves and is 8-0-3 after losing his first start of the season, matching Ed Belfour’s 8-0-3 run during the 1998-99 season.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored an unassisted 5-on-3 goal for the Kings, who have lost their last three games.

Los Angeles’ Anton Forsberg stopped 17 shots, entering play with four minutes left in the first period after starter Darcy Kuemper was hit high by Rantanen.

