Red Wings host the Islanders following DeBrincat’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (19-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-12-3, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Tuesday, 7…

New York Islanders (19-11-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-12-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the New York Islanders after Alex DeBrincat’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Red Wings’ 4-0 win.

Detroit has a 9-6-1 record at home and an 18-12-3 record overall. The Red Wings have a 9-4-1 record in games they convert at least one power play.

New York is 9-5-1 on the road and 19-11-3 overall. The Islanders have gone 15-1-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Islanders won the previous matchup 5-0. Maxim Shabanov scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 17 goals and 16 assists for the Red Wings. DeBrincat has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Schaefer has nine goals and 14 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.