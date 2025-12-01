Red Wings bring losing streak into home matchup with the Bruins

Boston Bruins (15-12, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-11-2, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Boston Bruins (15-12, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-11-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings look to end their four-game skid when they play the Boston Bruins.

Detroit has gone 13-11-2 overall with a 4-3-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have conceded 88 goals while scoring 75 for a -13 scoring differential.

Boston has a 15-12 record overall and a 7-4-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Bruins have allowed 86 goals while scoring 81 for a -5 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Bruins won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous meeting. Morgan Geekie led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 12 goals and 14 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Geekie has 20 goals and six assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has scored three goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.7 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.