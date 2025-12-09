Rangers take road winning streak into game against the Blackhawks

New York Rangers (15-12-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-11-6, in the Central Division) Chicago; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

New York Rangers (15-12-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-11-6, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago has a 6-5-3 record in home games and a 12-11-6 record overall. The Blackhawks are fourth in NHL play with 126 total penalties (averaging 4.3 per game).

New York is 12-4-1 on the road and 15-12-4 overall. The Rangers have gone 13-1-1 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Nazar has five goals and 15 assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 10 goals and 22 assists for the Rangers. Vladislav Gavrikov has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

