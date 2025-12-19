Rangers host the Flyers after overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (17-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Saturday, 12:30…

Philadelphia Flyers (17-10-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (17-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the New York Rangers after the Rangers took down the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime.

New York is 17-15-4 overall with a 3-4-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have a 14-1-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Philadelphia is 5-1-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 17-10-6 overall. The Flyers have given up 92 goals while scoring 94 for a +2 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 11 goals and 14 assists for the Rangers. Jonathan Tanner Miller has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Christian Dvorak has seven goals and 16 assists for the Flyers. Trevor Zegras has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging two goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

