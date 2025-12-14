Rangers host the Ducks after overtime win

Anaheim Ducks (19-12-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (16-13-4, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Monday, 7…

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Anaheim Ducks after the Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 in overtime.

New York has a 16-13-4 record overall and a 4-8-3 record in home games. The Rangers are 14-1-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Anaheim is 19-12-1 overall and 8-8-1 in road games. The Ducks have gone 9-4-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 11 goals and 22 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 10 goals and 24 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has scored six goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

