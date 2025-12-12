Rangers host the Canadiens on losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (16-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-13-4, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Saturday, 7…

Montreal Canadiens (16-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (15-13-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers take on the Montreal Canadiens as losers of three games in a row.

New York is 3-8-3 at home and 15-13-4 overall. The Rangers have gone 13-1-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Montreal has a 16-11-3 record overall and a 9-3-2 record on the road. The Canadiens have allowed 105 goals while scoring 95 for a -10 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Rangers won 4-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 10 goals with 22 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 17 goals and 15 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.