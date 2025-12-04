Randle scores 28 as the Timberwolves beat the Pelicans again on a quiet night for Edwards

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points and nine rebounds, carrying Minnesota on a quiet night from Anthony…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Julius Randle had 28 points and nine rebounds, carrying Minnesota on a quiet night from Anthony Edwards, and the Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-116 on Thursday night.

Edwards finished with just 11 points in 31 minutes. He scored a season-high 44 points on Tuesday in Minnesota’s 146-142 overtime victory in the opener of the two-game set.

Naz Reid added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Timberwolves, who won their fourth straight. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo also had 15 points.

Trey Murphy III had 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Pelicans, who have lost five straight and fell to 3-20. Jeremiah Fears and Saddiq Bey each added 20 points.

The Pelicans scored the first point of the fourth quarter for a 91-88 lead. The Wolves then scored 15 straight for a 103-91 lead and held on from there.

Reid, who played at LSU, had two 3-pointers and an alley-oop dunk during the run.

Up next

Timberwolves: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Pelicans: Visit Brooklyn on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.