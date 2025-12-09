Qatari owner of Paris Saint-Germain to take over Belgian club Eupen

EUPEN, Belgium (AP) — The Qatari owners of Paris Saint-Germain are expanding their soccer portfolio with a deal to take over KAS Eupen, the Belgian league club said Tuesday.
Eupen currently plays in the second tier of Belgian soccer.
QSI, which also owns a minority stake in Portuguese side Sporting Braga, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Eupen’s current owner Aspire Zone Foundation — also a Qatari entity — for the full takeover of the club.
Financial terms of the deal were not announced.
“Throughout our discussions, Qatar Sports Investments has demonstrated a genuine commitment to the long term development of the club,” Eupen said in a statement.
PSG has won 11 Ligue 1 titles since QSI’s arrival and generated club-record revenue of 837 million euros ($976 million) last season.
PSG’s men’s team won the domestic double and clinched the Champions League for the first time this year by routing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final, finally giving QSI the trophy it craved after taking over the club in 2011.
