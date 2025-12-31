Live Radio
Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

December 31, 2025, 5:36 PM

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Sunday’s Games

New York 4, Seattle 3

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Toronto 1

Wednesday’s Games

New York, 2, Vancouver 0

Friday’s Games

Montreal at New York, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 7 p.m.

_____

Sports
