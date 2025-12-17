Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver 4, New York 0

Sunday’s Games

Montreal 3, Toronto 1

Boston 4, Minnesota 1

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver 2, Ottawa 1

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at New York, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.