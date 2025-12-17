Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver 4, New York 0
Sunday’s Games
Montreal 3, Toronto 1
Boston 4, Minnesota 1
Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver 2, Ottawa 1
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at New York, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.