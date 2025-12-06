Live Radio
Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

December 6, 2025, 6:05 PM

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 2, Vancouver 0

Seattle 2, New York 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Ottawa 1

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver 4, New York 0

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Montreal, noon

Minnesota at Boston, 3 p.m.

