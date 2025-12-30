Predators visit the Golden Knights after Stamkos’ 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (17-17-4, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-9-11, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 3…

Nashville Predators (17-17-4, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-9-11, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Steven Stamkos’ two-goal game against the Utah Mammoth in the Predators’ 4-3 win.

Vegas is 17-9-11 overall and 8-5-6 in home games. The Golden Knights have a 16-3-7 record when scoring three or more goals.

Nashville is 17-17-4 overall and 7-8-2 on the road. The Predators have committed 149 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Barbashev has scored 12 goals with 18 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Stamkos has 17 goals and eight assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-3-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

