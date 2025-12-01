Predators take on the Flames, look to end home skid

Calgary Flames (9-14-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (8-13-4, in the Central Division) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Calgary Flames (9-14-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (8-13-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames looking to stop a three-game home slide.

Nashville is 8-13-4 overall and 5-8-2 at home. The Predators have given up 92 goals while scoring 63 for a -29 scoring differential.

Calgary has gone 5-10-2 on the road and 9-14-4 overall. The Flames are 2-8-1 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Predators won 4-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Evangelista has four goals and 13 assists for the Predators. Matthew Wood has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Rasmus Andersson has five goals and 13 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

