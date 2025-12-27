Portland faces Boston on home skid

Boston Celtics (19-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (12-19, 10th in the Western Conference) Portland, Oregon;…

Boston Celtics (19-11, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (12-19, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Boston looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Trail Blazers have gone 5-9 at home. Portland ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Shaedon Sharpe averaging 3.9.

The Celtics are 9-6 on the road. Boston is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 116.8 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

The 116.6 points per game the Trail Blazers score are 6.2 more points than the Celtics give up (110.4). The Celtics are shooting 47.3% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.7% the Trail Blazers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is shooting 46.7% and averaging 25.6 points for the Trail Blazers. Toumani Camara is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 29.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 120.6 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: out (achilles), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Chris Boucher: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

