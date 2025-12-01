Porter scores 35 points as the Nets beat the Hornets 116-103

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 35 points, Noah Clowney had 18 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 35 points, Noah Clowney had 18 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets 116-103 on Monday night.

Nic Claxton added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Brooklyn, which had lost four in a row. Reserves Danny Wolf and Drake Powell each scored 10 points.

Porter went 7 for 11 from 3-point range. The Nets went 17 for 43 from beyond the arc, compared to 12 for 32 for the Hornets.

Kon Knueppel scored 18 points for Charlotte, which had won two in a row. LaMelo Ball had 12 points and 14 assists, and Collin Sexton finished with 15 points.

The Hornets closed to 96-93 on Liam McNeeley’s two foul shots with 7:06 left. But Wolf converted a layup and Porter made a pullup jumper to increase the Nets’ lead to 100-93 with 6:16 remaining.

Wolf and Clowney connected from long range to make it 112-98 with 2:36 left.

The game was tied at 59 at halftime. Porter scored 17 points in the first half, and Knueppel had 12 at the break.

Up next

Hornets: At the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Nets: At the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

