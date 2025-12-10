Pittsburgh and Montreal take the ice in Eastern Conference play

Montreal Canadiens (15-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Montreal Canadiens (15-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens face off in Eastern Conference play.

Pittsburgh has a 14-7-7 record overall and a 6-4-3 record on its home ice. The Penguins have a +12 scoring differential, with 88 total goals scored and 76 conceded.

Montreal has a 15-11-3 record overall and an 8-3-2 record on the road. The Canadiens have given up 103 goals while scoring 91 for a -12 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has nine goals and 20 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has eight goals and 25 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored three goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.