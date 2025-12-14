Pistons face the Celtics, seek 4th straight win

Detroit Pistons (20-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (15-10, third in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Monday, 7…

Detroit Pistons (20-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (15-10, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Pistons take on Boston.

The Celtics are 11-7 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Neemias Queta averaging 3.3.

The Pistons are 15-5 in conference matchups. Detroit is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.6 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

The Celtics score 116.6 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 113.3 the Pistons give up. The Pistons are shooting 48.6% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 45.1% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Celtics won 117-114 in the last meeting on Nov. 26. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 33 points, and Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 42 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is averaging 17.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 30.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pistons. Duncan Robinson is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 120.9 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Ron Harper Jr.: day to day (knee), Amari Williams: day to day (hand), Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Chris Boucher: day to day (illness).

Pistons: Isaac Jones: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.