Pirates agree to 1-year, $7.75 million deal with reliever Gregory Soto, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and two-time All-Star reliever Gregory Soto have agreed to a $7.75 million, one-year contract,…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and two-time All-Star reliever Gregory Soto have agreed to a $7.75 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Soto gives the Pirates an experienced left-handed option in a bullpen that will get a makeover in 2026 after relievers Colin Holderman and Dauri Moreta were designated for assignment last month.

The 30-year-old Soto is 15-34 with a 4.26 ERA and 56 saves over seven seasons with five teams. He was an All-Star in 2021 and 2022 for Detroit. He spent 2025 with Baltimore and the New York Mets, who acquired him in late July just before the trade deadline.

Soto struggled in New York, going 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 25 appearances. His departure is the second significant subtraction from the Mets bullpen in free agency after closer Edwin Díaz agreed to a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier Tuesday.

Pittsburgh appears to be settled at the back end of the bullpen, where Dennis Santana performed well after two-time All-Star David Bednar was traded to the New York Yankees last season. Soto gives the Pirates a pitcher who has filled a variety of roles, including closer.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.