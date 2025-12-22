Phillies sign reliever Zach Pop to 1-year deal

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies signed reliever Zach Pop to a one-year contract Monday. Pop made four appearances last…

Pop made four appearances last season for the Seattle Mariners and one with the New York Mets, going a combined 0-1 with a 14.85 ERA. He gave up four home runs and 15 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in 58 games for Toronto in 2024. He is 8-6 with a 4.88 ERA and one save in 163 games over five major league seasons with the Marlins, Blue Jays, Mariners and Mets.

