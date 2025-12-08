Philadelphia takes on San Jose in a non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (14-13-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-9-3, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

San Jose Sharks (14-13-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-9-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks face off in a non-conference matchup.

Philadelphia has a 15-9-3 record overall and a 9-5-2 record in home games. The Flyers are 2-4-3 in games decided by a single goal.

San Jose has a 5-8-0 record on the road and a 14-13-3 record overall. The Sharks have committed 114 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 10 goals and 16 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 15 goals and 28 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.