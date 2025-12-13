Philadelphia takes on Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win

Philadelphia 76ers (14-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (14-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Sunday, 6…

Philadelphia 76ers (14-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (14-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta.

The Hawks have gone 8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is second in the NBA with 17.9 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 4.4.

The 76ers are 12-9 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks ninth in the league with 45.2 rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 9.3.

The Hawks make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%). The 76ers average 116.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 117.5 the Hawks allow to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup 142-134 in overtime on Nov. 30. Johnson scored 41 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 23.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks.

Quentin Grimes is averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Paul George is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-4, averaging 118.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (reconditioning), N’Faly Dante: day to day (concussion), Jacob Toppin: day to day (shoulder), Trae Young: out (knee), Nikola Đurisic: day to day (elbow).

76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (illness), Trendon Watford: out (thigh), Hunter Sallis: out (shoulder), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

