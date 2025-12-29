Philadelphia faces Memphis on 3-game slide

Philadelphia 76ers (16-14, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (15-17, ninth in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday,…

Philadelphia 76ers (16-14, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (15-17, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against Memphis.

The Grizzlies have gone 7-8 at home. Memphis is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 76ers are 7-6 in road games. Philadelphia is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.4% the 76ers allow to opponents. The 76ers average 115.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 115.8 the Grizzlies give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant is averaging 21 points and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 30.7 points, 6.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the 76ers. Quentin Grimes is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 110.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Vince Williams Jr.: out (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Jock Landale: out (calf), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

76ers: Trendon Watford: day to day (thigh), Joel Embiid: day to day (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.