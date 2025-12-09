PGA Tour and LPGA get together for mixed team as European tour stays in South Africa

PGA Tour and LPGA Tour GRANT THORNTON INVITATIONAL Site: Naples, Florida. Course: Tiburon GC. Men’s yardage: 7,382. Women’s yardage: 6,788.…

PGA Tour and LPGA Tour

GRANT THORNTON INVITATIONAL

Site: Naples, Florida.

Course: Tiburon GC. Men’s yardage: 7,382. Women’s yardage: 6,788. Par: 72.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $500,000 per player.

Television: Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champions: Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Race to CME Globe champion: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Hideki Matsuyama won the Hero World Challenge.

Notes: The mixed-team tournament features players from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour, with women playing from a different set of tees. … Defending champions Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit are both UCLA alums. … Seven of the 16 players from the PGA Tour are among the top 50 in the world ranking. The LPGA has has 12 players from the top 50 in the women’s world ranking. … Teams this year feature Florida State alum Lottie Woad and Luke Clanton. Woad won on the Ladies European Tour as an amateur and then on the LPGA Tour when she turned pro. She already is No. 11 in the women’s world ranking. … The format is for a scramble, foursomes, and modified fourballs. … Jessica Korda, the older sister of Nelly Korda, returns to competition after becoming a mother. Nelly Korda is playing with Denny McCarthy. … Neal Shipley is the only player in the field who is among the Korn Ferry Tour graduates on the PGA Tour next year.

Next week: End of 2025 schedules.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/ and https://www.lpga.com/

___

European tour and Sunshine Tour

ALFRED DUNHILL CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Johannesburg.

Course: Royal Johannesburg Club. Yardage: 7,146. Par: 71.

Prize money: 1.5 million euros ($1.75 million). Winner’s share: 250,000 euros ($291,000).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Shaun Norris.

Race to Dubai leader: Kristoffer Reitan.

Last week: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen won the Australian Open and Kristoffer Reitan won the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Notes: This is the second of three Sunshine Tour events co-sanctioned by the European tour. … The field has four players from the top 100 in the world ranking, led by Thriston Lawrence of South Africa at No. 64. … Michael Hollick of South Africa is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Australian Open, which earned him a spot in the British Open at Royal Birkdale next summer … Three South Africans from the LIV Golf League are in the field — Dean Burmester, Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen. Charl Schwartzel is the only South African from the Stinger team not in the field. He is a four-time winner of the Dunhill Championship. … The tournament dates to 2000 and has always been part of the European tour. … Former champions over the years include Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Ernie Els. … Aldrich Potgieter is in the field. He is the leading contender to be PGA Tour rookie of the year from winning the Rocket Classic this year.

Next week: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/ and https://sunshinetour.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Europe won the Skechers World Champions Cup.

Next week: PNC Championship.

Charles Schwab Cup champion: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Other tours

Asian Tour: Saudi Open, Dirab Golf and CC, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 4:30-8:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app); Friday-Saturday, 3:30-7:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Defending champion: John Caitlin. Online: https://asiantour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: Victorian PGA Championship, Moonah Links GC, Fingal, Australia. Defending champion: Cory Crawford. Online: https://golf.com.au/

___

