Pettersson’s 2-goal third period helps Sweden outlast Switzerland 4-2

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Lucas Pettersson netted two third-period goals to lead Sweden over Switzerland 4-2 in preliminary play of the World Junior Championships on Sunday.

Pettersson snapped the tie at 6:28 of the third period, finishing a setup from Liam Danielsson and Eric Nilson to put Sweden ahead for good. He added an empty-net goal with 47 seconds remaining as Switzerland pressed late with the extra attacker.

Sweden opened the scoring 53 seconds into the game when Nilson beat his man off a pass from Leo Sahlin Wallenius. Switzerland answered midway through the first when Beni Waidacher tied the game at 14:27 following a setup by Leon Muggli and Daniil Ustinkov.

The Swiss took their only lead late in the second period when Lars Steiner scored at 18:22, snapping a shot past Love Harenstam to make it 2-1.

Momentum shifted early in the third. Viggo Bjorck tied the game 57 seconds into the period, finishing a play from Alfons Freij and Anton Frondell before Sweden pushed the pace for the remainder of regulation.

Harenstam finished with 21 saves on 23 shots for Sweden, which held a 23-20 edge in shots. Neuenschwander stopped 19 shots for Switzerland.

Sweden faces the United States on Wednesday, while Switzerland will play Germany on Tuesday.

