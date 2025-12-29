Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pittsburgh at Miami — ACCN, Fubo Sports
Temple at Charlotte — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Duquesne at Davidson — FDSN SE Georgia, FDSN SE Tennessee, FDSN Southeast, FDSN Southeast NC, FDSN Southeast SC, FDSN South Kentucky, FDSN Tennessee, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Philadelphia at Memphis — NBC, Peacock
Carolina at Pittsburgh — FDSN South, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.