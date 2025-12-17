Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Lafayette at Charlotte — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Delaware State at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Temple at Davidson — FDSN South, FDSN South TN Nash., ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
Texas A&M at Pittsburgh — ESPN
Pittsburgh at Ottawa — SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.