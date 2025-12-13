Live Radio
Home » Sports » Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

December 13, 2025, 2:55 AM

St. Francis (PA) at Temple — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Pittsburgh at Clemson — ACCNX

Philadelphia at Atlanta — FDSN SE Atlanta, NBCS Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

Utah at Pittsburgh — Arizona 61, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Utah 16, ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up