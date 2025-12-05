Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

UMBC at Bucknell — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports Stony Brook at Duquesne — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo…

UMBC at Bucknell — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Stony Brook at Duquesne — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Temple at Saint Joseph’s — NBCS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania at Villanova — NBCS Philadelphia

Nebraska at Penn State — Big Ten Plus

Robert Morris at Air Force — Altitude, Fubo Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.