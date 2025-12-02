Live Radio
Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

December 2, 2025

Bucknell at Akron — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Drexel at American — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Cornell at Lehigh — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

American at Drexel — NBCS Philadelphia +, Fubo Sports

Duquesne at Davidson — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Rhode Island at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Buffalo at Philadelphia — TNT

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
