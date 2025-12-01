Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Campbell at Penn State — BTN, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports Lehigh at Binghamton — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo…

Campbell at Penn State — BTN, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports

Lehigh at Binghamton — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Texas A&M at Pittsburgh — ESPNU, ESPN app, Fubo Sports

Washington at Philadelphia — Monumental SN, NBCS Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.