Live Radio
Home » Sports » Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

December 1, 2025, 2:25 PM

Campbell at Penn State — BTN, Fox Sports App, Fubo Sports

Lehigh at Binghamton — ESPN app, ESPN Select, Fubo Sports

Texas A&M at Pittsburgh — ESPNU, ESPN app, Fubo Sports

Washington at Philadelphia — Monumental SN, NBCS Philadelphia, NBA League Pass

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up