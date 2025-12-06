Penguins visit the Stars following Malkin’s 2-goal performance

Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (19-5-5, in the Central Division) Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (19-5-5, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Dallas Stars after Evgeni Malkin’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Penguins’ 4-3 win.

Dallas has a 19-5-5 record overall and a 9-4-1 record on its home ice. The Stars have a +27 scoring differential, with 100 total goals scored and 73 allowed.

Pittsburgh has gone 8-3-3 on the road and 14-7-5 overall. The Penguins have a 3-3-2 record in one-goal games.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wyatt Johnston has 16 goals and 17 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Malkin has nine goals and 20 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has scored seven goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.