Penguins bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (15-12-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins look to break a five-game losing streak when they play the Edmonton Oilers.

Pittsburgh is 14-8-9 overall and 6-5-5 at home. The Penguins are 3-3-4 in one-goal games.

Edmonton has a 15-12-6 record overall and a 7-9-3 record in road games. The Oilers have a -2 scoring differential, with 110 total goals scored and 112 allowed.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 18 goals and 34 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored seven goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-2-4, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

