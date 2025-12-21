Payton Pritchard scores 33 points as short-handed Celtics beat slumping Raptors 112-96

TORONTO (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 33 points in the third quarter, Derrick White and Anfernee Simons…

TORONTO (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 33 points in the third quarter, Derrick White and Anfernee Simons each had 15, and the short-handed Boston Celtics beat the slumping Toronto Raptors 112-96 on Saturday night.

Neemias Queta scored 14 points, Luka Garza had 12 and Hugo Gonzalez added 10 as the Celtics won their third straight meeting with Toronto.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown, who scored 30 points in Friday’s home win over the Miami Heat, sat out because of an illness.

Pritchard shot eight for 10 in the third, making two of four attempts from 3-point range. He finished 13 for 24, making four of nine from distance.

Pritchard led Boston with 10 assists, matching his season-high. He also had seven rebounds.

Garza and Gonzalez each had 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who have won seven of their last nine games.

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored a season-high 24 points, Brandon Ingram also had 24 and Scottie Barnes added 12 points for the Raptors, whose two-game winning streak was snapped. Toronto has lost seven of 10.

Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley shot one for 12 and finished with three points. Fellow starter Ochai Agbaji shot one for five and scored six points.

The Raptors set a season-high with 47 attempts from 3-point range. They made 16, but it wasn’t enough.

Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl (lower back) sat out for the second straight game.

Up next

Celtics: Host Indiana on Monday night.

Raptors: At Brooklyn on Sunday night.

