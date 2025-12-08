Passengers in boxing champion Terence Crawford’s vehicle allege rights violated during traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of security for world boxing champion Terence Crawford and two other people filed a…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The head of security for world boxing champion Terence Crawford and two other people filed a federal lawsuit Monday against Omaha’s police chief and more than a dozen officers for their conduct during a September traffic stop.

Crawford was stopped early Sept. 28 on suspicion of reckless driving hours after a parade was held in downtown Omaha to celebrate his victory over Canelo Alvarez two weeks earlier. Police ordered Crawford, bodyguard Qasim Shabazz and two other passengers out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

Crawford, who was ticketed and released, is not a plaintiff in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Nebraska. A request for comment was left with the city attorney’s office.

Shabazz and the other vehicle occupants, George Williams and Nadia Metoyer, are seeking monetary damages.

According to Shabazz and a police report, Shabazz told an officer who approached the vehicle that he was carrying a legal firearm, as his security job requires. Three seconds after Shabazz’s disclosure, officers on the driver’s side and passenger side ordered everybody out of the vehicle at gunpoint, the lawsuit said.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, in a statement hours after the incident, said Crawford, who was leaning over the car’s console, told the passenger side officer he also had a legal firearm, but the officer at the driver’s side window didn’t hear that exchange.

That is when the officer on the driver’s side spotted a gun belonging to Crawford on the floorboard and, along with the other officer, drew weapons. All four people exited the vehicle without incident. The lawsuit alleges the four were handcuffed for 30 minutes. Schmaderer has said they were handcuffed for 10 minutes.

Police confirmed all occupants of the vehicle were legally permitted to carry firearms.

The lawsuit alleges the officers violated the constitutional rights of Shabazz, Williams and Metoyer for drawing and pointing their weapons at them after Shabazz’s legal disclosure of his firearm. Schmaderer said the officers followed department policy. The lawsuit said the policy violates the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition against excessive force.

The plaintiffs also allege, among other things, that police have a custom of making discriminatory traffic stops against Black people and are not adequately trained on constitutional limitations governing use of force during encounters with citizens lawfully carrying firearms.

The lawsuit asks for damages for physical, emotional, psychological and dignitary injuries suffered as a direct result of the officers’ conduct.

