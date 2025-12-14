Panthers visit the Lightning after Marchand’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (16-13-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7…

Florida Panthers (16-13-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (18-11-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Brad Marchand scored two goals in the Panthers’ 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars.

Tampa Bay is 18-11-3 overall and 4-2-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a +22 scoring differential, with 104 total goals scored and 82 given up.

Florida has gone 16-13-2 overall with a 2-4-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have gone 7-0-1 in games decided by a single goal.

The teams match up Monday for the second time this season. The Lightning won 3-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has scored 13 goals with 29 assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Marchand has 18 goals and 16 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.