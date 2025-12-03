Panthers bring losing streak into home matchup with the Predators

Nashville Predators (9-13-4, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-12-1, in the Atlantic Division) Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Nashville Predators (9-13-4, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-12-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers head into a matchup against the Nashville Predators after losing three straight games.

Florida is 12-12-1 overall and 8-6-1 at home. The Panthers rank eighth in the league with 106 total penalties (averaging 4.2 per game).

Nashville is 9-13-4 overall and 3-5-2 on the road. The Predators have a -25 scoring differential, with 68 total goals scored and 93 conceded.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Panthers won 8-3 in the last matchup. A.J. Greer led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand has 15 goals and 12 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has seven goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has eight goals and 11 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

