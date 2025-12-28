Pakistan recalls Shadab Khan for T20 series in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has recalled allrounder Shadab Khan and included uncapped batter Khawaja Nafay in the 15-member squad for…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has recalled allrounder Shadab Khan and included uncapped batter Khawaja Nafay in the 15-member squad for next month’s T20 series in Sri Lanka.

Shadab is playing for Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia, but hasn’t featured in a T20 international since June when he played in the home series against Bangladesh.

The allrounder subsequently underwent shoulder surgery and after rehab, returned to action in the BBL this month.

As part of Pakistan’s rotation policy before finalizing its squad for the T20 World Cup in February and March, the selectors omitted Babar Azam, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who are also playing in the BBL. Pakistan is scheduled to play all its T20 World Cup games in Colombo, with India and Sri Lanka serving as joint hosts of the tournament.

The 23-year-old Nafay, who is also a part-time wicketkeeper, earned his maiden call-up to the national team after scoring 688 runs at a strike rate of 132.81 in 32 T20 matches.

Salman Ali Agha has been retained as captain after leading Pakistan in 34 T20 games this year.

The three-match series in Sri Lanka will be played at Dambulla on Jan. 7, 9 and 11. Pakistan is also scheduled to host Australia for three T20s next month before flying out to Colombo for the T20 World Cup.

Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

