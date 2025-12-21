Pacific Division opponents meet when Oilers host the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (16-7-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (17-13-6, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8…

Vegas Golden Knights (16-7-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (17-13-6, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -143, Golden Knights +121; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Pacific Division action on Sunday.

Edmonton is 17-13-6 overall with a 3-1-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have allowed 122 goals while scoring 121 for a -1 scoring differential.

Vegas is 16-7-10 overall and 4-1-4 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have conceded 94 goals while scoring 99 for a +5 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 22 goals with 37 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has two goals and 17 assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has six goals and 28 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

