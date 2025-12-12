Pacific Division foes meet when Kings host the Flames

Calgary Flames (12-16-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-8-8, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10…

Calgary Flames (12-16-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-8-8, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames take on the Los Angeles Kings in Pacific Division play on Saturday.

Los Angeles is 14-8-8 overall with a 3-0-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings are 10-0-6 when scoring at least three goals.

Calgary is 12-16-4 overall and 3-3-0 against the Pacific Division. The Flames have an 8-3-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Perry has scored seven goals with seven assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has six goals and 22 assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-2-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.