Pacific Division foes meet when Ducks host the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (18-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-15-2, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Monday, 10…

San Jose Sharks (18-17-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-15-2, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks for a matchup within the Pacific Division Monday.

Anaheim has gone 21-15-2 overall with a 4-4-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have gone 10-4-2 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

San Jose is 18-17-3 overall and 5-6-2 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have allowed 131 goals while scoring 114 for a -17 scoring differential.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Ducks won 7-6 in overtime in the previous matchup. Cutter Gauthier led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gauthier has 18 goals and 18 assists for the Ducks. Mikael Granlund has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has six goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.