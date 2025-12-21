Pacific Division foes meet when Anaheim hosts Seattle

Seattle Kraken (13-14-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-13-2, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m.…

Seattle Kraken (13-14-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (21-13-2, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the Anaheim Ducks in Pacific Division action on Monday.

Anaheim is 21-13-2 overall with a 4-2-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have a 20-5-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Seattle is 6-4-0 against the Pacific Division and 13-14-6 overall. The Kraken have allowed 101 goals while scoring 83 for a -18 scoring differential.

The teams square off Monday for the second time this season. The Kraken won the previous meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has scored 17 goals with 24 assists for the Ducks. Ryan Poehling has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 10 goals and 10 assists for the Kraken. Chandler Stephenson has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Kraken: 2-8-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.