Pacers face the Magic on 9-game slide

Orlando Magic (18-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (6-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup against Orlando after losing nine games in a row.

The Pacers are 4-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana gives up 119.4 points and has been outscored by 9.3 points per game.

The Magic are 12-11 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is fifth in the league scoring 17.6 fast break points per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 4.2.

The Pacers average 110.1 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 115.1 the Magic allow. The Magic average 116.8 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 119.4 the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

Paolo Banchero is shooting 43.4% and averaging 19.9 points for the Magic. Tyus Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 1-9, averaging 107.8 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Ben Sheppard: out (calf), Isaiah Jackson: out (concussion), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (leg), Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (hip).

