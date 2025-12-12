Ottawa visits Minnesota after Stutzle’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (14-12-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-9-5, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2…

Ottawa Senators (14-12-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-9-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Minnesota Wild after Tim Stutzle scored two goals in the Senators’ 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Minnesota has a 17-9-5 record overall and a 9-3-4 record in home games. The Wild have a 13-2-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Ottawa has a 14-12-4 record overall and an 8-6-2 record in road games. The Senators have a 7-4-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has scored 17 goals with 18 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Drake Batherson has 13 goals and 16 assists for the Senators. Fabian Zetterlund has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.