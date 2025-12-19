Oklahoma City takes road win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-10, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Friday,…

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (17-10, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to keep its eight-game road win streak intact when the Thunder play Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 3-3 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is ninth in the NBA averaging 14.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.6% from downtown. Anthony Edwards leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

The Thunder have gone 21-2 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is the top team in the Western Conference giving up just 106.1 points per game while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Timberwolves make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (42.8%). The Thunder are shooting 49.6% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 46.2% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 113-105 on Nov. 27, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 40 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 23.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 19.0 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.4 points and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Isaiah Joe is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 123.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Mike Conley: out (achilles), Anthony Edwards: day to day (foot).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (foot), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Jaylin Williams: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

