Oklahoma City takes on Philadelphia in non-conference matchup

Philadelphia 76ers (16-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (26-5, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder host Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in non-conference action.

The Thunder are 14-2 on their home court. Oklahoma City is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 76ers have gone 7-5 away from home. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 116.1 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The Thunder average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 12.7 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Thunder give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.1 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Thunder. Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Maxey is averaging 30.8 points, seven assists and 1.7 steals for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 119.4 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 112.1 points, 47.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Ajay Mitchell: day to day (concussion), Nikola Topic: out (groin), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Ousmane Dieng: day to day (calf), Jaylin Williams: day to day (foot).

76ers: Trendon Watford: day to day (thigh), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

