Oilers score 4 1st-period goals in 6-2 victory over slumping Jets

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers raced past the slumping Winnipeg Jets, 6-2 on Saturday night.

The Oilers scored four times in the first period to chase goalie Eric Comrie.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Matthew Savoie, Curtis Lazar and David Tomasek also scored for the Oilers. Connor McDavid had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 19 saves. Edmonton has won three of four to improve to 13-11-5.

Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Koepke scored the Winnpeg. They have lost seven of nine to fall to 14-13-1.

Comrie allowed four goals on 16 shots in the first period. Thomas Milic came in to start the second and made 10 saves.

Up next

Jets: Host Dallas on Tuesday night to open a four-game homestand.

Oilers: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

